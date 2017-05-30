Get Paired
Tell us when and what you want to practice and we’ll pair you with an optimal peer. We provide interview questions (and answers) you will both use to interview each other.
Practice
Coding interviews are live video sessions with a collaborative code editor. You and your peer interview one another for 30 minutes each. After the interview, you both rate the other's performance.
Ace It
Learn from peers’ feedback, gain confidence and master the art of interviewing. Keep practicing until you interview like a rock star. Impress recruiters and land awesome job offers.
We've built Pramp to provide all the practice you need, for free. Hone your interviewing skills, get used to perform under pressure and learn from your peers.
Personal Peer Matching
Each practice peer is picked especially for you, based on availability, experience, education, practice topics, and target companies.
Full Interview Questions
Full questions, answers and specific interviewing tips enable both you and your peer to interview each other like pros.
Interactive 1-on-1 Practice
Practice coding interviews anytime right from your browser with collaborative real-time code editor and HD video chat.