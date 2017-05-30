{ Interviewing
!=
Programming }
Don't miss out on a great job opportunity
Use Pramp to practice live technical interviews
Start Practicing
yeah, it's free!

Join thousands of developers who already use Pramp to ace their coding interviews

filipe
Filipe Gonçalves
quote
Pramp definitely played a role in my performance. Nothing beats mock interviews. I still remember my first coding interview [...]a few years back with another company. I was so nervous, and shaking..., and sweating... needless to say, I failed it. It's come a long way since then.
Believe it or not, this time I wasn't even nervous when the day came. It was just another regular day with a few interviews / coding questions to do. Nothing fancy.
I ended up with offers from both Google & Microsoft, it was a hard choice, but I'm now happily working for Google and learning a ton from some of the smartest and nicest people in tech.
Read More
ricardo
Ricardo Canales
quote
Practicing with Pramp gave me the confidence I needed to have a fun coding interview and eventually get the offers I wanted....
Peer-to-peer interviewing helped me obtain a wider perspective and understand what aspects I needed to improve.
While faced with what could possibly be a frustrating round of coding interviews, the only way to gain the experience I needed was by practicing real coding interviews.
Pramp was great for this.
Read More
sherzat
Sherzat Aitbayev
quote
Pramp helped me to get an amazing hands-on technical interview experience. [...]After some preparation, I decided to test my skills in algorithms and data structures, so I scheduled a couple of Pramp interviews. The experience with Pramp felt like an actual coding interview with a company..., I learned from having someone listen my explanations while I was solving the problems and it gave me the insight on some of the common mistakes I was making. Another thing that I liked is the fact that I also could be an interviewer, which helped me understand what interviewers are looking for in potential candidates and how I can make my interaction with the interviewer easier and more efficient.
Read More

How It Works

1

Get Paired

Tell us when and what you want to practice and we’ll pair you with an optimal peer. We provide interview questions (and answers) you will both use to interview each other.

2

Practice

Coding interviews are live video sessions with a collaborative code editor. You and your peer interview one another for 30 minutes each. After the interview, you both rate the other's performance.

3

Ace It

Learn from peers’ feedback, gain confidence and master the art of interviewing. Keep practicing until you interview like a rock star. Impress recruiters and land awesome job offers.

Stop preparing alone


Get Real Coding Interview Practice

Technical interviews take many skills: coding, communication, CS knowledge, problem solving and strong aptitude.
There's one certain way to get dramatically better: Practicing Live Interviews.

Check Out a Demo Interview
pramp coding interview

We've built Pramp to provide all the practice you need, for free. Hone your interviewing skills, get used to perform under pressure and learn from your peers.

pramp peer matching

Personal Peer Matching

Each practice peer is picked especially for you, based on availability, experience, education, practice topics, and target companies.

pramp question

Full Interview Questions

Full questions, answers and specific interviewing tips enable both you and your peer to interview each other like pros.

pramp session tech

Interactive 1-on-1 Practice

Practice coding interviews anytime right from your browser with collaborative real-time code editor and HD video chat.

Mobile Analytics
© Pramp, Inc.
Contact us at: [email protected]
Join us on