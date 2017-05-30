, and sweating... needless to say, I failed it. It's come a long way since then. Believe it or not, this time I wasn't even nervous when the day came. It was just another regular day with a few interviews / coding questions to do. Nothing fancy. I ended up with offers from both Google & Microsoft, it was a hard choice, but I'm now happily working for Google and learning a ton from some of the smartest and nicest people in tech.

Pramp definitely played a role in my performance. Nothing beats mock interviews. I still remember my first coding interview [...] a few years back with another company . I was so nervous, and shaking ... , and sweating... needless to say, I failed it. It's come a long way since then. Believe it or not, this time I wasn't even nervous when the day came. It was just another regular day with a few interviews / coding questions to do. Nothing fancy. I ended up with offers from both Google & Microsoft, it was a hard choice, but I'm now happily working for Google and learning a ton from some of the smartest and nicest people in tech.

. Peer-to-peer interviewing helped me obtain a wider perspective and understand what aspects I needed to improve. While faced with what could possibly be a frustrating round of coding interviews, the only way to gain the experience I needed was by practicing real coding interviews. Pramp was great for this.

Practicing with Pramp gave me the confidence I needed to have a fun coding interview and eventually get the offers I wanted ... . Peer-to-peer interviewing helped me obtain a wider perspective and understand what aspects I needed to improve. While faced with what could possibly be a frustrating round of coding interviews, the only way to gain the experience I needed was by practicing real coding interviews. Pramp was great for this.

Sherzat Aitbayev offers from: Amazon Google Twitter

Pramp helped me to get an amazing hands-on technical interview experience. [...] After some preparation, I decided to test my skills in algorithms and data structures, so I scheduled a couple of Pramp interviews. The experience with Pramp felt like an actual coding interview with a company ... , I learned from having someone listen my explanations while I was solving the problems and it gave me the insight on some of the common mistakes I was making. Another thing that I liked is the fact that I also could be an interviewer, which helped me understand what interviewers are looking for in potential candidates and how I can make my interaction with the interviewer easier and more efficient.

Read More